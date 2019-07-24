FleishmanHillard Fishburn hires new creative director from Brooklyn Brothers

Ex-Brooklyn Brothers creative Nathan Woodhead has joined FHF as creative director to help drive creativity and integration while overseeing the agency's Creative Apprentices scheme.

Woodhead has developed campaigns for the likes of BIC and will work across five of the agency’s practices, as well as its Creative Studio. He will work alongside executive creative director Kev O’Sullivan.

"When you find this type of talent, you never let go," said O’Sullivan.

Woodhead said it was difficult to refuse O’Sullivan and deputy CEO Ali Gee.

"The real reason I joined was the diversity of challenges an organisation like FHF presents. We work for almost everybody, it seems, and in many instances are tasked with delivering complex, multi-channel comms programmes," said Woodhead.

Gee added: "He (Nathan) and Kev make a frighteningly good team."

