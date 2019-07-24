VCCP Kin names Cake creative Shirin Majid as deputy ECD

Shirin Majid, executive creative director at Cake, is joining VCCP Kin in the newly created role of deputy executive creative director.

She will report to Monty Verdi, executive creative director at VCCP Kin, VCCP's content division. She joins on 29 July and will work on accounts including O2 and Cadbury.

Majid spent just 19 months at Cake, the Havas agency, and most recently created a "mixed reality bar" for Rekorderlig using Magic Leap technology.

Before Cake, Majid was creative director at LadBible on a fixed-term contract. She has also worked at PR agencies MSL and Weber Shandwick.

Verdi said: "You don't find many people these days who are specialists at what they do. Shirin's a passionate leader and her experience in content, experiential and PR will help us take our ideas to another level."

Cake is not replacing Majid.

