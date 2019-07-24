Breakfast Briefing: It's Mueller day!

It’s Mueller day! Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is set for a marathon day of two hours-long hearings on Capitol Hill starting in just over a half-hour. The culmination of his two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election will very likely dominate cable news coverage all day and political chit-chat on social media. There’s a last-minute twist: a longtime Mueller aide will appear next to the former FBI director and could be sworn in for one hearing. President Donald Trump is not a fan of this. Will there be drama? Probably not. Most observers expect Mueller to stick to the script, i.e. the 450-page report released in April. Don’t tell your boss: Here’s how you can watch the proceedings if you’re not in front of a TV.

Huntsworth is in talks to sell Grayling’s Middle Eastern business to its CEO in the region. A deal could result in Grayling Middle East becoming an affiliate firm under the leadership of Middle East and Africa CEO Loretta Ahmed. Huntsworth CEO Paul Taaffe told PRWeek U.K. that the sale "may or may not" happen.

Keep an eye on this today amid the Mueller media marathon: Boeing reported its quarterly earnings just before this morning’s Breakfast Briefing hit your inboxes, and the numbers aren’t pretty. The company reported what CNBC is calling a "massive quarterly loss" in an earnings report that gives the public a glimpse at how it is weathering the 737 Max crisis.

WeWork is planning to go public earlier than expected. The shared workspace company could file paperwork for an IPO next month and hit the markets as early as September, according to The Wall Street Journal. The organization, which rebranded this year as the We Company, hasn’t publicly set a date.

Strong showing for Snap. The Snapchat parent surged in after-hours trading after blowing through analysts’ estimates with its Q2 earnings released late Tuesday. The company posted a smaller-than-expected loss in the period but easily bested revenue estimates and reported strong growth outside the U.S. and Europe.