PRCA poaches CIPR's Koray Camgoz to head communications and marketing

Koray led the CIPR’s communications function, overseeing projects including the annual State of the Profession report and, more recently, conducting interviews with business leaders for the CIPR’s #PRpays campaign.

He began his career in New York with communications firm Tiberend Strategic Advisors, before joining the CIPR in 2012 and holds a masters degree in media and communications, a PR diploma and is a chartered PR practitioner.

From October, Camgoz will oversee a team of four and report to PRCA director general, Francis Ingham.

"I’m excited to start a new chapter with the PRCA. I’d like to thank the staff and volunteers at the CIPR for their support over the years," Camgoz said.

"I believe passionately in the power of communication and the need for professionals to commit to industry standards. I look forward to supporting the PRCA’s continuing growth in the UK and overseas."

Ingham added: "It’s my enormous pleasure to welcome Koray Camgoz to the PRCA team. I’ve been hugely impressed by his work at the CIPR in recent years, and I'm delighted he’ll now be deploying his expertise on behalf of PRCA members.

"His knowledge of our industry, combined with his international expertise make him the perfect person to head up the PRCA’s UK and international communications and marketing."