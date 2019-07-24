PRWeek UK Awards 2019: shortlist revealed

The expert jury panel of more than 100 leading global brands and agencies have decided which entrants are in with a chance of winning at the glitzy annual awards night on Tuesday 15 October at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in Park Lane.
Hope&Glory tops this year’s 34-category shortlist with 14 nominations, while last year’s big winner with six awards, Taylor Herring, has 12 nominations this year.
Hope&Glory received four nominations in the category Marketing Communications: Sport and Entertainment, Arts and Media - each for a separate campaign.
Taylor Herring is shortlisted three times for its EasyJet Tackles Gender Bias in Pilot Recruitment campaign, and is jointly nominated three times with Weber Shandwick (11 nominations) for Iceland’s The Christmas Campaign That Never Was.
Elsewhere, The Romans has seven nominations, including Small Consultancy of the Year.
See the full list of categories and shortlisted entries below:
Campaign Categories: Sectors
B2B Campaign
Bauhaus Dessau by Golin for Adobe
The Data Literacy Project by Brands2Life for Qlik
The Global Talent Crunch by Man Bites Dog for Korn Ferry
Tudder 'Tinder for Cows' by Octopus Group for Hectare Agriculture
The West End in Your Living Room by Munch for Revels in Hand
Best International Campaign
#EqualAtWork by Vodafone Group
HSBC Flyland by Ogilvy for HSBC
Huawei presents Unfinished Symphony by Huawei
Pokemon Planet by Hope&Glory for The Pokemon Company
#WhatWillYouBe - Digital Jobs and Skills for Young People by Vodafone Group
City and Corporate Communications
Great Food, Great Restaurants and Great People: Protecting and Promoting McDonald’s UK by Teneo for McDonald's UK
Quarter Life Crisis by Hope&Glory for LinkedIn
RBS - Ten Years On by RBS
Shaping Britain's Boardrooms by The Investment Association Corporate Affairs Team
The Christmas Advert That Never Was by Weber Shandwick and Taylor Herring for Iceland Foods
Where There's Muck, There's Brass by Headland for Cory Riverside Energy
Financial Services
Cyber-Crime: A Campaign That Didn’t Add Up by Weber Shandwick for HSBC UK
Hotel of Mum and Dad by W for MoneySupermarket
Saving Every Family £154 and the UK £490m Collectively! By BrandContent for FairFX
The Invisibles by Weber Shandwick for Experian
Xero: Dexter The Digital Tax Advisor by The Academy for Xero
Healthcare: Ethical and OTC Consumer
Live Your Best Life with Type 1 by Allison+Partners for Dexcom
Make Blood Cancer Visible Campaign 2018 by M&F Health for Janssen UK
Turning the Tide in Neuroblastoma by akt health communications for EUSA Pharma
Winning the Waiting Game by Ketchum London for Novartis
Marketing Communications: Automotive and Transport
EasyJet Tackles Gender Bias in Pilot Recruitment by Taylor Herring for easyJet
It's A Wonderful Line by The Romans for Virgin Trains
On Track for Brand Fame by Tin Man for East Midlands Trains
The Pride Flight by One Green Bean for Virgin Holidays and Virgin Atlantic
#TrackRecord by Golin for LNER
Upgrade Face by One Green Bean for Virgin Atlantic
Marketing Communications: FMCG, Health, Beauty, Retail and Fashion
intu: Big Bugs on Tour by The Academyfor intu
The Greggs Vegan Sausage Roll Launch by Greggs
Valentine's Day, Bling Ring by Poundland
The PIPAS by Hope&Glory for Photobox
TOG-ether by Hope&Glory for IKEA
Marketing Communications: Sports and Entertainment, Arts and Media
Balldogs by Hope&Glory for Champions Tennis
Beyond the Screen by Hope&Glory for Facebook
Gallery of Groups by Hope&Glory for Facebook
Jurassic Jeff by Fever for NOW TV
Pokemon Planet by Hope&Glory for The Pokemon Company
The @JohnLewis Ad by The Romans for Twitter
Marketing Communications: Travel, Leisure, Lifestyle and Hospitality
Balldogs by Hope&Glory for Champions Tennis
easyJet Tackles Gender Bias In Pilot Recruitment by Taylor Herring for easyJet
On Track for Brand Fame by Tin Man for East Midlands Trains
Tales of the Unexpected by Canary Wharf Group with Brands2Life for Canary Wharf Group with Brands2Life
The Pride Flight by One Green Bean for Virgin Holidays and Virgin Atlantic
#TrackRecord by Golin for LNER
Not-for-Profit
Bloody Big Brunch by Wire
Let Nature Sing by RSPB
Stop Animal Trafficking by Manifest London for WWF
There But Not There – Commemorating the Centenary of WW1 by Newsfeed PR for Remembered
Twinkle Twinkle Little Heart by Golin for Tiny Tickers
Public Affairs
Ending the 50 Year Debate - To Land Britain's New Runway by Heathrow Airport
Pool RE - Closing the Terrorism Insurance Gap by Pool Reinsurance and MHP Communications for Pool Reinsurance
Safeguarding the Future of British Berries by Red Brick Road for British Summer Fruits
#TheLongSwim by Frank for The Lewis Pugh Foundation
The People's Seat featuring Sir David Attenborough by Grey and BCW for United Nations
Public Sector
Brighton Mail Line improvement project, nine-day blockade 16-24 Feb 2019 by Network Rail
Improving Recycling Behaviours by Kin&Co for Hampshire County Council
M1 Week of Action by Highways England
The Great British Coin Hunt by Hope&Glory for The Royal Mint
The Sound of Engineering by Tin Man for The Institution of Engineering and Technology
You vs. Train by Pegasus for Network Rail, British Transport Police and wider rail industry
Technology
Elvie Pump Launch by Talker Tailor Trouble Maker for Elvie
Huawei presents Unfinished Symphony by Huawei
Love With No Filter by Brands2Life for Match
Reservoir Dogs by Hope&Glory for Rover.com
Samsung Mobile Couture by FleishmanHillard Fishburn for Samsung
Tudder 'Tinder for Cows' by Octopus Group for Hectare Agriculture
Campaign Categories: Techniques
Best Cause-led Campaign
Deliveroo Ride To Find by Talker Tailor Trouble Maker for Deliveroo
Most Human Instinct by Weber Shandwick for Unicef
Swimming In It by Cow for The Big Bang Fair
The Christmas advert that never was by Weber Shandwick and Taylor Herring for Iceland Foods
There But Not There – Commemorating the Centenary of WW1 by Newsfeed PR for Remembered
Twinkle Twinkle Little Heart by Golin for Tiny Tickers
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
#24YouHaveThePower by BCW for Pfizer Vaccines UK
Disney Junior: Parenting Hacks by The Academy for Disney
Olay Gets its #JOMO On by Ketchum London for Olay
Renault Behind Car Doors by MSL for Renault
The @JohnLewis Ad by The Romans for Twitter
Best Integrated Campaign
There But Not There – Commemorating the Centenary of WW1 by Newsfeed PR for Remembered
The Christmas Advert That Never Was by Weber Shandwick and Taylor Herring for Iceland Foods
The Greggs Vegan Sausage Roll Launch by Greggs
#TrackRecord by Golin for LNER
#TV Blackout The Launch of Samsung QLED TV by Taylor Herring for Samsung Electronics UK
Your Army Needs You by Karmarama for Capita for the British Army
Best PR Event
4GEE Cinema by M&C Saatchi Public Relations for EE
Elvie Pump Launch by Talker Tailor Trouble Maker for Elvie
Greggs go undercover as ‘Gregory & Gregory’ by Taylor Herring for Greggs
Huawei presents Unfinished Symphony by Huawei
Matilda Comes Up Trumps by Tin Man for Roald Dahl Story Company
Shelter: #SleepWalkForShelter by The Academy for Shelter
Best Use of a Small Budget
Balldogs by Hope&Glory for Champions Tennis
Sexy Santa Campaign 2018 by Lumen
Swimming In It by Cow for The Big Bang Fair
TOG-ether by Hope&Glory for IKEA
Tudder 'Tinder for Cows' by Octopus Group for Hectare Agriculture
Women of Camden by W for Camden Town Brewery
Best Use of Celebrity of Celebrities in a Campaign
Kicking off the World Cup with The Stars Group: Rasputin Rebooted by Grayling for The Stars Group
Lionesses World Cup Squad announcement by The FA/Pitch Marketing Group for The FA
The Movember Foundation Urges Men To ‘Know Thy Nuts’ by Dundas Communications for The Movember Foundation
Toilet Role of a Lifetime by The Romans for Virgin Trains
Wave of Waste by 3 Monkeys Zeno for Corona
Best Use of Content
Cyber-Crime: a campaign that didn’t add up by Weber Shandwick for HSBC UK
Future Fish and Chips by Fanclub PR and TBWA for Plastic Oceans UK
Greggs go undercover as ‘Gregory & Gregory’ by Taylor Herring for Greggs
Look into My Skies; Falling Back in Love With Flying by Tin Man for Thomas Cook Airlines
The Pride Flight by One Green Bean for Virgin Holidays and Virgin Atlantic
The @JohnLewis Ad by The Romans for Twitter
Best Use of Creativity
Greggs Go Undercover as ‘Gregory & Gregory’ by Taylor Herring for Greggs
Saynts: The Festival That Never Was by Mischief PR for Southampton Football Club
Swimming In It by Cow for The Big Bang Fair
The @JohnLewis Ad by The Romans for Twitter
Twinkle Twinkle Little Heart by Golin for Tiny Tickers
Women of Camden by W for Camden Town Brewery
Best Use of Planning, Strategy and Evaluation
easyJet tackles Gender Bias in Pilot Recruitment by Taylor Herring for easyJet
You vs. Train by Pegasus for Network Rail, British Transport Police & wider rail industry
A Skincare Revolution by Smoking Gun for Childs Farm
intu: Big Bugs on Tour by The Academy for intu
Xero: Dexter The Digital Tax Advisor by The Academy for Xero
Internal Communications and Employee Engagement
A Year in the Life of a CEO - John Flint by HSBC
SEC_RITY - Not Complete Without U by Seqirus
Storytelling Summit by BCW for Pfizer Vaccines
Talk Health and Care, an engagement platform for the NHS and social care workforce by Department of Health and Social Care
Stop. Think. Act.UBS Cyber security event by Wilding McArdle Wilson for UBS
Issues and Reputation Management
Cyber-Crime: a campaign that didn’t add up by Weber Shandwick for HSBC UK
Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) - Brand rebuild project by Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR)
Managing Milestones in Multiple Sclerosis by Hanover for Roche
RBS - Ten Years On by RBS
UKTV Blackout by UKTV for UKTV
People, Agencies and Teams
Best Agency Outside London (headquartered outside M25)
Citypress in Manchester
PR Agency One in Manchester
Speed Communications in Bristol
Stripe in Edinburgh
Whiteoaks International in Hook, Hampshire
Wire in Scotland
New Consultancy of the Year
Blurred
Don’t Cry Wolf
Newsfeed PR
The Fourth Angel
Tyto
Vested
Specialist Consultancy of the Year
90TEN
Battenhall
Cicero Group
Greenhouse PR
Harvard
Teamspirit
Young PR Professional of the Year
Amity Harrold, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
Andre Bogues, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
Holly Smith, MHP Communications
Nadine Kawash, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
Sandy Downs, Teamspirit
Gold Awards
In-house Team of the Year (Private Sector)
Barclaycard
Heathrow Airport
Huawei UK
RBS
uSwitch
In-house Team of the Year (Public/Third Sector)
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
NSPCC
The Investment Association Corporate Affairs Team
Transport for London
Small Consultancy of the Year
Manifest
Ready10
Talker Tailor Trouble Maker
Taylor Herring
Tin Man Communications
The Romans
Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year
Hanover
Harvard
Headland
Hope&Glory
Mischief PR
W
Large Consultancy of the Year
BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe)
FleishmanHillard Fishburn
Ketchum London
MHP Communications
Weber Shandwick UK
