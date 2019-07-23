The Romans CEO Misha Dhanak quits amid 'different views' on agency direction

Dhanak (pictured) and Mackay-Sinclair launched The Romans in 2015 and have grown the agency into a high-profile player in consumer PR, working with major brands including PlayStation, Twitter, Diageo and Virgin and winning multiple awards.

Dhanak said: "Launching The Romans has been the most rewarding time of my career to date and I am immensely proud of the team that we have assembled and the wealth of achievements we have shared in such a short space of time. It has been a privilege to work with them and our brilliant clients.

"Agencies evolve over time and Joe and I have evolved too. We have different views on the direction of the agency, so I decided I was ready to go. I walk away leaving The Romans in a strong position and wish Joe and the wonderful team the very best for the future. I am super excited about what this next chapter of my career brings."

Mackay-Sinclair, executive creative director, said: "Misha and I have built an incredible team together and have achieved so much in the last few years and I would like to thank her for her role in that. I’m looking forward to building on that success in the next phase of The Romans."

The agency is owned by the two founders and Mother Ventures, and is based in Mother's office in Shoreditch.

Matt Clark, partner at Mother Ventures, said: "Misha’s leadership of The Romans has been immense, and we are proud of the work that she and Joe have done to build an exciting and creative agency brand with an enviable client portfolio. We are sad to see her leave and thank Misha for her invaluable contribution and wish her well with her future plans."

The parties declined to comment on what happens to the CEO role and Dhanak declined to say what her next move will be.

Prior to founding The Romans, Dhanak was MD at Citizen Relations, a board director at Shine Communications and head of PR at Paramount Pictures.

The Romans generated revenue of £2m in 2018, according to the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies list, employing 28 people at the year-end. The agency won four awards at the 2018 PRWeek UK Awards and was named New Consultancy of the Year at the Awards in 2016.

