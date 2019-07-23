PRCA and PRWeek launch Middle East PR and communications census

The PR and Communications Census Middle East survey is open from today.

To take part, click here: PR and Communications Census Middle East 2019

The results, which will be revealed this Autumn, provide the most comprehensive and authoritative analysis of the PR and communications industry across the Middle East.

The PR and Communications Census Middle East 2019 will reveal authoritative demographics and diversity figures, salaries, the gender pay gap, industry prospects and the industry’s evaluation preferences. It also explores how PR professionals feel about the pressing issues of growth, revenues, and budgets.

PR and Communications practitioners across the Middle East region are welcome to complete the survey and play their part in the biggest piece of research into the Middle East communications industries.

The PRCA and PRWeek have run the PR and Communications Census in the UK since 2011, and also recently launched a census for Asia-Pacific.

Francis Ingham, PRCA director general, said: "This inaugural PR and Communications Census Middle East will provide priceless data on the composition of our industry here in the Middle East; the trends that are shaping its future; the opportunities on offer to it; and the challenges that it must address.

"This will be a vital tool for us in moulding PRCA MENA’s workplan, and of equal value to agency and in-house leaders as they shape their own activities.

"I would encourage every PR practitioner in the region, working in every sector, and at every level of seniority to fill in the survey – the greater the number of people completing this groundbreaking piece of research, the greater the insight we can share."

Omar Qirem, CEO of Edelman Middle East and chairman, PRCA MENA, said: "Having data and analytics will help provide a greater understanding into the opportunities and challenges in the region.

"This Census will shine a light on important issues - such as gender pay and demographics - in our industry in the Middle East. We have already seen the benefit of carrying out similar exercises in the UK and Asia Pacific and how the data is helping shape the future of our industry."

Danny Rogers, editor-in-chief of PRWeek, said: "We recently launched PRWeek Middle East with our dedicated weekly news bulletin for comms professionals and our inaugural Middle East Power Book, but we are hungry to know more about the talented professionals that operate across the region. The PR and Communications Census Middle East is a great opportunity to learn about you, and your work, so I urge all of you to complete this short questionnaire."

To take part, click here: PR and Communications Census 2019 Middle East



Click here to subscribe to the FREE Middle East comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Middle East bulletin, email Jennifer.Bell@haymarket.com