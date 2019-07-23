Tic Tac taps into Instagram Story for 50th anniversary

A mint brand and the Apollo 11 moon-landing mission may seem to have nothing in common, but both launched in the summer of 1969.

To honor its 50 years on planet earth, Tic Tac posted an Instagram Story on Saturday that also lauded Apollo 11 and Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon.

"The landing on the moon and the launch of Tic Tac mints both occurred during the summer of 1969. We wanted to celebrate our momentous 50th anniversary with a fun nod to an incredible moment in human history," said Felipe Riera Michelotti, VP of Tic Tac North America.

"The launch of Tic Tac mints was one small mint for man and one giant leap for mints," he added. "We continue to bring that same innovative mindset to our products today as we refresh millions of mouths across the world."

Tic Tac hired Laundry Service as its creative AOR last fall following a competitive review that included six agencies. At time, Riera Michelotti told Campaign U.S. that the brand planned on pushing for new ways to target its Gen Z and millennial audience.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.