Cosmetics giant Avon chooses global cause, brand and corporate comms agency

The global HQ brief includes global strategy and news streamlining, earned corporate and consumer media relations that supports key globally-led initiatives, such as the Avon Foundation Pink Light Project for Breast Cancer Awareness month and initiatives that fight Violence Against Women and Girls.

Red said the brief also encompases spokespeople placement and creating global toolkits.

In the UK, Good Relations has handled Avon's consumer PR since it won a competitive pitch earlier this year.

Avon said it is on a "transformation and brand rejuvenation journey" to ‘Open Up Avon’, which includes modernising and committing to innovation and brand purpose.

"Red Consultancy impressed us with their corporate and consumer storytelling experience, understanding of our brand and showcased the ability to craft engaging stories out of all the great work we already do," Natalie Deacon, executive director of corporate affairs and CSR, and President, Avon Foundation for Women.

Red Consultancy deputy MD of consumer, Perena Barrett, added: "Avon is a fascinating brand – one we’ve all grown up with and recognise, but have perhaps taken for granted. Innovative, affordable, quality products aside, we are inspired by the work they do to support women globally.

"Their very business model gives women the freedom to earn on their own terms, and has done for 130 years. The Avon story deserves to be heard and we’re delighted to be able to tell it."

Red said it had built a ‘corpsumer team" specifically for the brief, to be led by Barrett.