PRCA's inaugural international president Barry Leggetter resigns

Leggetter joined the trade body in February as its first global president, with a brief to build the PRCA’s global standing and reach.

PRWeek understands he departed amicably after concluding that a large part of his role was already being carried out, and that he is open to new opportunities in the industry.

"Even in a short time, Barry’s experience and objective thinking has made a significant contribution to the way we work in the PRCA and ICCO. He will always be a friend of the PRCA," PRCA director general Francis Ingham said.

Leggetter has spent more than 25 years in international public relations consultancy and has been the UK CEO of three global firms (Porter Novelli, FleishmanHillard and GolinHarris), as well as international chairman of Bite.

Most recently he spent 11 years as chief executive of AMEC, a position he left in December.

During a distinguished career he has won the 2018 PRCA Mark Mellor Award for Outstanding Contribution to the PR industry and the AMEC Don Bartholomew Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Communications Measurement and Evaluation industry.

In the past month, the PRCA’s public affairs chief Nicholas Dunn-McAfee has left, while deputy director general Matt Cartmell is also exiting the trade body.

ICCO’s new VP

International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), an umbrella body that represents PR trade bodies in 66 countries including the PRCA, has appointed Hill+Knowlton Strategies' Poland Grzegorz Szczepanski as its vice president.

He is the founder and first President of the Polish Public Relations Consultancies Association, which he brought into the ICCO network in 2001.

Current ICCO president Elise Mitchell will hand over the presidency to VP Nitin Mantri in October.