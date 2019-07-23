Breakfast Briefing: 6 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

IPG revenues are up in Q2. Interpublic Group’s CMG division posted an organic revenue increase of 1.9% in Q2 to $320.1 million. The Constituency Management Group contains most of IPG’s PR firms, such as Weber Shandwick and Golin, and a mix of other marketing shops. Last week, Interpublic Group promoted Andy Polansky to CMG chairman and CEO. Replacing him as chief executive officer of Weber Shandwick is Gail Heimann.

Here’s how Huntsworth’s PR shops did. The U.K.-based holding company saw like-for-like revenue growth in its comms agencies for the first time in "a number of years" in the first half of 2019. For the communications division, which includes Grayling, Red and Citigate Dewe Rogerson, growth on a like-for-like basis was 0.9%. That compares to a like-for-like revenue decline of 5.4% in the first half of 2018. Operating profit and margins were both up in the first half in the division.

So was that In-N-Out burger found in Queens a stunt? Denny Warnick, the fast-food chain’s VP of operations, told PRWeek on Monday evening that it must have taken "considerable planning for that burger to make the trip from the grill all the way to the Empire State," as In-N-Out is only located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Oregon. "So while it is a mystery as to how one of our burgers ended up in Queens, we’re sure someone is having a good laugh," he added. So who left an In-N-Out burger on a street in Queens? And why? And how was it so pristine?

Britain has named its new Prime Minister. Boris Johnson has been selected to lead the Conservative party and replace Theresa May as PM. Johnson, a former mayor of London, has been called one of the most divisive politicians of his generation, CNN reported.

"I am an ex-controversial YouTuber." That’s what Logan Paul said in what can only be described as a bizarre interview on Fox Business on Monday. Other highlights: Paul noted he’s betting $100,000 he is the fastest [runner] on the planet; said he is "definitely going downhill from here," and thinks "it’s the beginning of the end" for his influencer career; admitted he is "uncomfortable" with himself; and randomly told host Liz Claman that he has pink eye. Late Monday, Paul posted several tweets about the interview, reiterating some of the comments he had made.

Allison+Partners has launched an integrated comms consultancy. It’s called Headstand and is led by president Zach Colvin. The name "Headstand" refers to the firm "turning the traditional agency model on its head," said Colvin, noting that there is room in the marketing landscape for an agency to operate more like a consultancy. Read more about Headstand here.