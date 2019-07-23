When PM Theresa May's PR flopped - and when her comms triumphed

During her time as Prime Minister, May has been named as PRWeek's Flop of the Month twice, and was the Flop of the Year in 2017.

It wasn't all bad, however. She once claimed the Top of the Month accolade during a tumultuous three years and two months in the job.

In truth, the former Home Secretary could have achieved 'Flop' status several more times during a tenure that has included the Conservatives' much-criticised 2017 general election campaign, May's response to the Grenfell fire, and her consistent inability to push her Brexit plan through Parliament. Let's not even mention the 'fields of wheat'.

PRWeek revisists these articles below:

Flop of the Month: Theresa May's botched visit to the Grenfell Tower disaster (July 2017)

Flop of the Month: Theresa May splutters through her make-or-break moment (November 2017)

Flop of the Year 2017: Theresa May snatches defeat from the jaws of victory

Top of the Month: Theresa May strikes back amid Russia tensions (March 2018)