Healthcare comms chief chooses her house number for new agency name

The new healthcare comms agency, which launched this month, sets out to provide clients with "impressive campaigns with enviable results".

Its name is taken from the number of the house in which Pacey lives.

Announcing the move in a post on her LinkedIn account, she said: "This has been a dream of mine for many years; to create an ultra-responsive, director-led agency, delivering high-quality, imaginative work in health areas I'm passionate about."

The agency offers expertise in community engagement, disease awareness, media relations, medical education and brand comms.

Pacey told PRWeek that what made her new agency different was continuity of service from senior levels: "The USP is that a director is there to lead a programme all the way through its implementation."

The fledgling agency has teamed up with a design agency partner – healthcare specialists Anytime After Nine – and has a network of senior freelancers.

Pacey would not elaborate on her client list beyond referring to "project work" for a "mixture of pharma companies, healthcare companies and people who are working in patient engagement".

She commented that it had been "time for a new challenge" following her role as practice director at Four Health Communications earlier this year.

At "many large agencies.. the bottom line comes first, whereas for me it’s all about clients first and doing cool projects that you love and really building and nurturing staff".

Pacey added that her "real passion is patient advocacy".

Warm reception

Her decision to set up her own agency has been welcomed by senior comms figures in pharma.

Alma Rubio, head of patient engagement at Roche Pharmaceuticals, said: "Jessica is one of the few communications professionals that I would recommend to my colleagues without hesitation. I know her clients will be delighted with the results that Jessica and her new agency 67health will deliver."

And Claire Williams, worldwide associate brand director for Xolair at Novartis, commented in response to Pacey announcing her new agency on LinkedIn: "All the best with 67health! Having done a lot of research in this area over the years, I think you've hit the nail on the head with your assessment of client frustrations and how to address them."

Road to independence

Pacey graduated with a first-class honours in history from Warwick University in 2010 and went on to spend two years working at content marketing agency Media Planet, where she was a senior project manager.

She later worked at Packer Forbes Communications, where she held a number of roles and was promoted to account director during her four years with the agency.

When the agency was bought by Four Health Communications in 2016, Pacey stayed on and rose to become practice director, before leaving earlier this year to take the plunge and set up her own agency.

