Kekst CNC hires public affairs lead from Brunswick

He will be based in the London office and also support the agency's financial services clients in Europe, with a particular focus on private equity and alternative assets.

At Brunswick, Shipley ran a series of public policy and political programmes, including supporting clients during high-profile select committee inquiries and advising on trade union issues. He was previously communications manager at private equity group Permira.

Kekst CNC's c.30-strong public affairs division operates across Europe, including in Brussels, Berlin, Paris and Stockholm.

Kekst CNC, which formed last October with the merger of sister Publicis shops Kekst and CNC, was last week named as the agency that handled the most M&A deals globally in the first half of 2019 in the latest Mergermarket report.

Richard Campbell, partner at Kekst CNC, said: "At a time of political upheaval, Joe brings a wealth of experience to our growing public affairs team. He is a trusted adviser to companies and organisations seeking to navigate and understand the choppy political and regulatory waters of the UK. Joe enjoys strong relationships in Westminster and beyond, and we look forward to the impact he can have here at Kekst CNC as part of our growing global business."

Shipley, who joins in a director role, said: "The genuine depth of the capability at Kekst CNC is what attracted me to the firm. Clients are looking for global, multi-specialist advisors to help them navigate today’s uncertain environment and Kekst CNC offers just that. I am delighted to be joining the team."

In June, Kekst CNC hired Julia Klein, formerly EMEA marketing and comms director at management consultancy Oliver Wyman, to the new role heading global marketing.