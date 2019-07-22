After Trump row, British Embassy in DC seeks comms chief

WASHINGTON: The British Embassy in Washington, DC, is searching for a chief communications officer to handle issues related to foreign policy and national security, according to a job website listing.

The search is taking place after the July 10 resignation of British Ambassador to the U.S. Kim Darroch, who stepped down after he was quoted in leaked diplomatic cables describing President Donald Trump as "inept," "incompetent" and "insecure." The British government has not named a replacement for Darroch.

The successful candidate for the comms role would be expected to communicate U.K. foreign policy priorities to a U.S. audience, highlight the two countries’ national security relationship and promote the U.K. as a "major player on the international stage," according to the listing on daybook.com.

The official job title is chief communications officer, foreign policy and national security, foreign and commonwealth office. Geographic areas of responsibility include North America, the Caribbean and British Overseas Territories.

The role’s specific duties include taking the daily lead on foreign policy and national security comms, delivering on the embassy’s foreign policy communications plan and developing key messaging. The hire would also be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with key State Department, diplomatic and national security correspondents to promote the work of the U.K.

The person would also make media arrangements for ministerial visits from the U.K. and accompany senior foreign policy officials and visiting senior officials on media engagements.

The starting salary for the position is $60,894. The deadline to apply for the job is Thursday; the planned first day for the hire would be September 2.

The position had been held by Jordan Humphreys, who is leaving for a global policy external relations role at IBM, where he will focus on policy though leadership elevating the company’s profile outside the U.S.

Humphreys’ job change is not related to the ambassador’s departure, he said.

The British embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the job listing.