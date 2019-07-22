Case study: Digital content helps ADHD testing firm capture new business

The campaign, devised with the help of comms agency 52 Group, aimed to generate new enquiries and customers from across the US and Europe for the firm’s ADHD-related products and services.



It was prompted by the decision by one of Qbtech’s main competitors to withdraw from the ADHD market.



There were two strands to the campaign, which sought to build on awareness work that had been done in 2018.



The first was an ‘enquiry drive’, which was a highly targeted digital customer acquisition campaign aimed at Europe and the US.



The other was a ‘competitor customer acquisition’ programme, focused on the US, that aimed to persuade existing customers of Qbtech’s competitor to switch.

Helping to diagnose ADHD

The core message across the campaign was that Qbtech’s products and data help with the effective diagnosis and management of ADHD.





The company’s tests are QbTest – used by healthcare professionals, such as paediatricians, psychiatrists and psychologists in a clinical environment – and QbCheck – used by qualified professionals such as teachers.



The tests use data that compares the results of each patient against a control group of the same age and gender. The test results can support professionals in the diagnosis of ADHD and identify other areas that may need further investigation.



Paediatricians, psychiatrists and psychologists were the target audiences of the campaign, which lasted for around 10 weeks, ran across LinkedIn and Twitter, and encompassed Google Ads.





Big impact

The recruitment drive for new clients did not have a specific target but generated impressive results.

More than 100 new business pipeline contacts were generated through the campaign, which also resulted in 62 new customers.



Although Qbtech has not disclosed the total revenue generated, it said that each new customer has a recurring value of between USD$5,000 and USD$50,000 per year.



Qbtech grew more, from a revenue perspective, during the 10-week campaign than it did in the whole of last year, according to 52 Group.









Tony Doyle, managing director, Qbtech, said: "52 Group have helped us enormously over the past two years, advising on our online strategy, developing content and helping us execute through appropriate channels."



He added: "Without their help we would still be working in the dark, relying solely on face-to-face customer acquisition with a much higher cost of sale. The competitor switch campaign has been transformative for our US business."

