Taylor Herring expands leadership team with senior hires

Kat Dare has been hired as head of brand and was formerly an associate at global agency Iris. She has also worked in Unity’s senior PR team and brings years of brand strategy experience, reporting into managing partners James Herring, Peter Mountstevens and Cath Taylor.

Sam Corry has been promoted to associate director and now sits on the senior leadership team alongside Dare. Corry joined the agency six years ago and has helped build its integrated offering.

Taylor Herring CEO James Herring told PRWeek the pair are among six new hires in the past month, with a further three more to come.

The agency recently picked up British clothing manufacturer Boden as a new client, following a series of new business wins that includes Autotrader, Coca-Cola and Iceland Foods.

"We've had a record year of growth and one that's taken us in a really unexpected direction," Herring said. "We are not only producing conventional public relations and social media output but we are doing more above the line work in terms of film, publishing and creative out of home.

"We have also got new retained accounts on the books and we are doing more press office work and day-to-day ongoing stuff, instead of being quite project focused. Some of our bigger clients have said they want a bit more consistency throughout the year, more 'always on' type stuff.

"We are building and strengthening the team to make sure that we can take advantage of that. It's important we can provide a long-term strategic view and Kat will help us deliver on that."

Herring said that Taylor Herring's integrated work is rapidly scaling and now includes more film-based activity, such as producing TV ads.

"Sam has a lot of passion and expertise in that space and we are actively encouraging him to do more work there and also providing counsel to our newly formed production company St Marks Studios," Herring added.

The senior appointments follow a stellar year of growth and industry acclaim for Taylor Herring, which includes scooping six PRWeek UK Awards last autumn and three Cannes Lions this year. Its high-profile client list includes Coca-Cola, Iceland Foods, Samsung, Greggs, Diageo, Paddy Power, Sky, UKTV and easyJet.

Recently the agency worked on Samsung's social media activation for Love Island, which included producing about 150 pieces of content over the past eight weeks, including a live, real-time social media press office.

It's against this backdrop that Dare and Corry join the leadership team.

Dare said: "It’s a really exciting time to join in this new role to help shape and hone the future of the agency, working with some of the best PR minds in the business. And we have an office dog – all my boxes are ticked!"

Corry added: "Helping to grow the UK’s leading creative PR agency has been a hugely exciting and rewarding journey. I’m looking forward to working with the senior team to ensure the agency continues to build industry-leading campaigns, whilst further shaping the agency’s integrated offering."