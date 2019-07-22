Superdream's former PR team joins rival marcoms agency

The four professionals were made redundant on 5 July after Superdream suddenly, and controversially, entered into administration.

This had followed allegedly questionable practices by Superdream founder Jason Manning, who did not directly address staff when they were told to pack their belongings and leave work.

The four-strong PR component of Superdream has now been employed to launch a PR division called CAB PR, to complement the agency’s team of creatives, strategists, planners and other marcoms professionals.

CAB PR will be led by managing partner Laura Quigley, alongside PR account director Jon Perks and senior PR account managers Allyson Loots and Olivia Gould.

"We are really excited to begin our new venture at CAB Studios and to offer a new dimension to both CAB’s current and future clients. PR and content are integral parts of any campaign, and we will be working closely with the wider team at CAB to collaborate and maximise every possibility," Quigley said.

"We thrived as a team at Superdream, so it was only natural to continue working together and build on our extensive PR knowledge and experience. We are really looking forward to growing and progressing this new studio."

CAB Studios co-founder and group partner Al Allaway said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for CAB Studios to extend our offering to clients and completely fits with our unique Group approach to building specialist studios in environments that allow talent to maximise its full potential and realise their true value.

"The ex-Superdream team came to us because they recognised our unique approach to the agency world. We are here to make great people, great talent and great experience accessible to clients."

PRWeek understands the former Superdream team have also taken up the PRCA’s offer for free individual memberships for the next year.

The industry body is investigating Superdream's leaders to see if they breached PRCA standards of conduct.