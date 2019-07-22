Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

This week in celebrities influencing brand decisions… Popsicle tweeted on Sunday evening that its goal of 100,000 retweets had been met by Twitter users eager to see the discontinued treat, the Double Pop, return. The ice pop maker started the #BringBackTheDouble campaign last week, after Justin Bieber tweeted that he and manager Scooter Braun could not find "double stick popsicles," adding, "This is crazy. @Popsicle we need those back!" Looks like a lot of consumers agree with the star.

Here’s what happened at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend. Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced that Avengers: Endgame had officially surpassed Avatar to become the highest-grossing film in history, earning $2.79 billion in worldwide revenue in just 13 weeks. Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was also revealed, and people on Twitter shared what the diversity promised in Phase 4 means to them.

But what was the hottest cosplay at Comic-Con? The Game of Thrones coffee cup. Los Angeles Times correspondent Benjamin Crutcher went viral at the conference by cosplaying as the errant coffee cup that appeared in several scenes of the HBO show. During a Comic-Con panel, the cast of GoT light-heartedly mocked the coffee cup blunder.

Trump’s border camps have thrown Ogilvy into "internal crisis." That’s the headline on a story BuzzFeed News published Sunday evening that includes the full transcript from a July 9 meeting where Ogilvy employees demanded answers about the firm’s newly-revealed work with U.S. Customs and Border Protection from CEO John Seifert. "This is about people, not just about money," one staffer told Seifert.

The T-Mobile-Sprint merger is getting closer to completion. Federal regulators are on the verge of giving the green light to the proposed $26 billion T-Mobile-Sprint merger. Regulators alerted the companies involved that they could make a "settlement announcement" Wednesday or Thursday (or sooner), that would set merger terms the DOJ could live with, including the divestiture of assets that would lead to the creation of a fourth wireless network. (Fox Business)