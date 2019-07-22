Warwick University's comms: If you don't put the safety of people first, you've failed

A victim quoted in Cathy Newman’s latest Channel 4 report on the safety of students at university, says that she won’t feel safe on campus until universities start to put the safety of women over their reputations. Reading the independent report and the accompanying coverage into Warwick University, the perception is that our industry, in this sector, is firmly back in the business of ‘burying bad news’. This perception of PR is not unique to this sector. As an industry we need to do better so that PR is perceived as a force for good. I know many excellent communication leaders in this sector who I’m sure would agree that organisations that put safety first have a good reputation.

Organisations are made up of people, who are human. We will inevitably make mistakes; it’s how we deal with it that matters. It may be tempting to avoid some short term media attention by avoiding the issue, but overall an organisation’s reputation is built on being trusted and doing good business. Good governance and good communication go hand-in-hand. Great communication teams make it their business to know what’s going on, to raise issues, to listen and act as early warning systems putting mechanisms in place for feedback, facilitating conversations. When things do go wrong, they provide counsel to all parties affected and speak truth to power – they don’t just convey the organisation’s line.





We should and must be relied upon and trusted to conduct investigations in a fair and transparent way, in the same way we are expected to deal with the public and the media. Rachel Royall, comms director of IBM's UK healthcare and life sciences team If we accept this recommendation as best practice, what does this mean for PR as an industry and what does this mean for our role as custodians of our organisation’s relationship with the public?