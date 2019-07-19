FITE TV names Kim Hurwitz CMO

UNIONDALE, NY: Digital combat sports platform FITE TV has hired Kim Hurwitz as CMO.

Hurwitz started in the role earlier this month and reports to COO Mike Weber. She also works directly with FITE CEO Kosta Jordanov, according to a statement.

In her role, Hurwitz will oversee all aspects of marketing and branding, advertising, social media, media relations and partnerships. She told PRWeek that she will also work directly with FITE’s PR agency, Matter, with a team of ten staffers she will oversee.

Hurwitz most recently worked for Karate Combat as CMO. Before joining Karate Combat, she was senior manager of marketing at DirecTV, where she was also director of pay-per-view programming.