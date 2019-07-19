Astronaut or...YouTuber? PR pros, tell us your dream job

Children in the U.S. aspire to be YouTube stars when they grow up, according to a survey conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of Lego. Meanwhile, kids in China would rather be astronauts.
The survey asked 3,000 kids ages eight to 12 what they want to be when they’re adults: astronaut, musician, professional athlete, teacher or vlogger/YouTuber?
PR pros, we know you love your jobs, but if you could make a wish and choose another one, what would it be?
