GCI Health CEO Wendy Lund stops by for an animated discussion with PRWeek's Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch, including Philip Morris International's e-cigarette pitch and PRWeek's recent profile of PMI communications leader Marian Salzman.

Other topics include Weber Shandwick's new CEO; Harold Burson's move to Memphis, the exit of Planned Parenthood's president, Trump's tweets about The Squad, Secret's donation to the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team and Omnicom PR Group's disappointing Q2.