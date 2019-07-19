Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

BuzzFeed News has obtained audio of Ogilvy Worldwide CEO John Seifert defending his agency’s work for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. According to BuzzFeed, on July 9 Seifert told workers the government contract is a "prestigious piece of business" and that CBP "itself is not a bad organization." The employees attending in person in the New York City office or dialing in from other locations argued that children have died in CBP custody and that border patrol agents have mocked refugees on social media.

Case Study: To celebrate the return of the hit series "Big Little Lies," HBO recreated character Amabella’s 6th birthday party. However, it featured something a bit different than the party on the show did: a "Big Little Lies"-themed drag show.

Sometimes every word counts, as New York Federal Reserve president John Williams found out after making a speech Thursday at an academic conference in New York. Some in the financial markets interpreted his words to mean the Fed could soon substantially cut interest rates. But a spokesman for the Fed said the suggestion was unintentional. (Wall Street Journal)

USA Today publisher Gannett is close to merging with GateHouse Media, the Wall Street Journal reports. A cash-and-stock deal that would combine the two largest U.S. newspaper groups (ranked by circulation) could be announced in a few weeks.

A street-corner entrepreneur skipped the lemonade stand schtick and went straight for the hard stuff. Neighbors called the cops on 11-year-old Seth Parker in Utah after seeing his sign that read "Ice Cold Beer." The cops pulled up to Parker’s roadside stand in Salt Lake City and noticed the word "root" written above the word beer in very tiny letters so they let the boy go. (New York Post)