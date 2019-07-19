Travelopia hires travel PR specialist to provide strategic comms

Travelopia is a global collection of specialist travel brands, with more than 50 brands in the portfolio that exclusively focuses on specialist travel.

Lotus will focus on two of the organisation’s strategic business units – the Tailormade and Adventure divisions.

The Tailormade division consists of luxury holidays and personalised itineraries with a focus on the brands Hayes & Jarvis, Sovereign Luxury Travel, Citalia and Austravel.

The Adventure division delivers experience-led holidays through the brands Exodus Travels and Headwater Holidays

Lotus said it will "design and deliver bespoke strategic communications campaigns for each of the companies, driving brand awareness and promoting the range of product to target audiences".

The account will be led by Lotus managing director Jules Ugo, reporting into Gemma Cracknell, the marketing director of the Tailormade division, and Andy Crang, the marketing director of the Adventure division.

Account directors Georgina Oakley and Minty Woolgar will head up the Adventure and Tailormade divisions respectively.

"We are delighted to be working with one of the UK’s leading travel groups," Ugo said. "We will be developing and implementing communications plans that promote the best-in-class product offered across the Travelopia portfolio and support the businesses in reaching their goals."

Sally Cowdry, the MD of Tailormade and group chief customer officer of Travelopia, said: "Travelopia is greatly looking forward to working with Lotus. Their knowledge of the travel industry, twinned with their expertise in delivering inspirational brand campaigns with clear commercial impact, makes them an ideal partner for us during an exciting time for our business."