PRGN names new regional vice president for MENA

The Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) has appointed a new head of its Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) operations - one of three PR industry veterans to be named as regional vice presidents.

The global PR agency network is targeting expansion in emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and is looking to strengthen its capabilities by adding a new regional structure to drive growth.

Uwe Schmidt, CEO and partner at Industrie-Contact of Hamburg, Germany, has been named regional vice president for PRGN Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA), which consists of 23 PR firms across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Schmidt served as PRGN president in 2014 and 2015, and has helped to build PRGN’s member base in Europe since his agency joined the organization in 2002.

He is active in the German Public Relations Society (DPRG) and is chairman of a children’s charity, Kinderhilfswerk Dritte Welt e.V., which implements aid projects in eight countries.

Anne Buchanan, president of Buchanan Public Relations in the US, was appointed PRGN regional vice president for the Americas, which comprises 22 agencies throughout North and South America.

Andy See Teong Leng, principal partner and managing director of Perspective Strategies of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was named PRGN regional vice president for PRGN’s Asia Pacific (APAC) region, which comprises agencies operating in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

"Our new strategic plan targets expanding our already-powerful global PR platform with the addition of 15 new member agencies in emerging markets in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, as well as strengthening PRGN operations, coordination and impact through the addition of a regional executive structure," said PRGN president Aaron Blank, president and CEO of The Fearey Group, PRGN’s Seattle affiliate.

"We have appointed three experienced PR agency owners as regional vice presidents and executive committee members, where they will enhance communication, improve coordination and drive momentum on the regional level.

"These individuals will assist in public relations thought leadership, global business development, and member engagement and recruitment to benefit member agencies and PRGN’s clients around the world."

PRGN plans to add 15 member agencies to increase PRGN’s member roster to 65.

