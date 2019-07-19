Facebook on the hunt for new MENA comms chief

Facebook said the ideal candidate, "will have extensive experience in corporate, consumer and product communications, crisis management, working with senior executives and will be able to balance handling a combination of breaking news and real-time requests with managing strategic corporate projects and product announcements".

"The ability to combine strategy and flawless execution, ruthlessly prioritise and work on a number of projects at once will be essential," the job post added.

The new role comes two months after Turkey’s state-run news agency said the country’s data protection agency had fined Facebook 1.65 million Turkish lira ($270,000) for contravening data laws.

The Turkish Personal Data Protection Authority said the fine was imposed over a software bug that exposed millions of Facebook users’ private photos to third-party app developers.

The authority ruled the social media company had not taken the required technical measures to protect the data and failed to notify authorities about the bug in a timely manner.

Facebook said in December that a software bug may have affected 6.8 million people who used Facebook to log in to other services and granted permission for third-party apps to access photos for 12 days in September.

The candidate will be responsible for leading Facebook’s PR strategy, plans, programs and budgets based on brand image, sales objectives and company goals, providing guidance and assistance in implementing PR strategies and programs to external agencies.

They will also be tasked with providing mentorship and support for business leaders and will work to educate press, bloggers, analysts and influencers about core Facebook products and initiatives.