PRCA MENA has launched membership offering in Lebanon

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) MENA has launched PRCA Lebanon.

PRCA Lebanon is chaired by Beirut-based industry leaders Suzanne Talhouk, the general manager for the Levant at H+K Strategies, Joumana Rizk-Yarak, managing director of Mirros and Myrna, and Abou Mrad el Khoury, CEO of The Full Circles.

Founding members include leading Lebanese consultancies Asdaa BCW, H+K Strategies, MIRROS Communication & Media Services, Quantum, and The Full Circles.

PRCA Lebanon will enable members to share best practice, engage in world-class training, network with like-minded professionals, and help to raise standards in the industry.

Talhouk said: "I believe that the time has come to organise and structure the PR industry to empower its professionals.

"Being a board member of PRCA MENA in Lebanon is one step in the right direction to empower the PR industry in my country and make clear its crucial role to brand reputation, content creation and customer engagement. It is a platform that acts as a reference, consultant, and even an incubator that helps PR people grow, transform and learn."

Working alongside other countries within the PRCA MENA network and as a member of Rizk-Yarak added: "This is an exciting time to be in the communications and media business, with the world smaller and connectivity stronger today than ever before.

"I have no doubt that membership of the PRCA will bolster our efforts to give the worthy news stories and achievements we produce a well-deserved global platform while providing us with a welcome international industry support network."

Melissa Cannon, general manager at PRCA MENA, said Lebanon is an important hub for PR and communications excellence in the Middle East.

She added: "It is very exciting for the PRCA to be playing a part in its future growth and development. I would like to invite the entire PR and communications industry in Lebanon to get involved and have your say on the issues that matter most to you."