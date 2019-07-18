Reports: Hope Hicks involved in discussions about Stormy Daniels payments

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks was involved in discussions that preceded payments that President Donald Trump’s former lawyer made to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels, according to media reports.

A day after the leak of the Access Hollywood tape in October 2016, Trump, his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, and Hicks spoke on the phone before Cohen worked out a deal with Daniels’ former attorney for $130,000 and to bind all parties in a non-disclosure agreement. Cohen was sentenced to three years in federal prison beginning in May for campaign finance and personal financial crimes.

The revelations became public on Thursday after a judge ordered them unsealed because the investigation into the payments has concluded. They raise the possibility that Hicks lied to the FBI because she told an agent she didn’t know about the Daniels allegations until November 2016, according to The Guardian. Hicks, in her testimony before the House Judiciary Committee last month, also reportedly denied being present when Trump talked to Cohen about Daniels.

Neither Hicks, now EVP and chief communications officer at Fox, nor anyone else will be charged in relation to the payments investigation by the Southern District of New York, according to media reports.

Hicks wasn’t immediately available for comment.