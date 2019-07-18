When pop-ups go wrong: NYPD shuts down AriZona Iced Tea-Adidas activation

A pop-up selling AriZona Iced Tea-branded Adidas sneakers for 99 cents in New York City was "permanently closed" on Thursday before it ever had a chance to open.

Consumers got a bit too excited about the pop-up, with some waiting more than 12 hours to get into the shop, which was set to open at 11 a.m. EST on Thursday. A fight broke out and two people were assaulted. One eyewitness saw people get angry after being told all tickets and wristbands to get into the pop-up were gone, and one woman waiting in line got hit in the head with a bottle.

The New York Police Department arrived on the scene at 9 a.m. EST and promptly shut down the event.

AriZona tweeted about the pop-up shutdown on Thursday morning and apologized to people who had waited in line.

Thanks to our loyal fans that came out to support our partnership with Adidas. Due to overwhelming demand and safety concerns, the NYPD shutdown our pop-up. We sincerely apologize to all our fans that waited in line. We are actively working to remedy the situation. — AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) July 18, 2019

At 3 p.m. EST AriZona posted a second tweet, explaining that the pop-up shop had been permanently closed.

The limited-time location was supposed to be open on Thursday and Friday.

As of 3:30 p.m. EST, Adidas had not tweeted about the incident.