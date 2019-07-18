When pop-ups go wrong: NYPD shuts down AriZona Iced Tea-Adidas activation

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley

If you're going to do a pop-up shop, make sure to have enough tickets to go around.

A pop-up selling AriZona Iced Tea-branded Adidas sneakers for 99 cents in New York City was "permanently closed" on Thursday before it ever had a chance to open.

Consumers got a bit too excited about the pop-up, with some waiting more than 12 hours to get into the shop, which was set to open at 11 a.m. EST on Thursday. A fight broke out and two people were assaulted. One eyewitness saw people get angry after being told all tickets and wristbands to get into the pop-up were gone, and one woman waiting in line got hit in the head with a bottle.

The New York Police Department arrived on the scene at 9 a.m. EST and promptly shut down the event.

AriZona tweeted about the pop-up shutdown on Thursday morning and apologized to people who had waited in line.

At 3 p.m. EST AriZona posted a second tweet, explaining that the pop-up shop had been permanently closed.

The limited-time location was supposed to be open on Thursday and Friday.

As of 3:30 p.m. EST, Adidas had not tweeted about the incident. 

