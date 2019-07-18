Britvic hires two PR agencies on new briefs

Tin Man's appointment follows a competitive pitch that began in April.

Cirkle's remit is to deliver a six-figure consumer press office, alongside the agency's current b2b brief, awarded last year, which spans seven brands.

The two new agencies join long-term agency partners Red Consultancy, which is retained on the Robinsons, Purdey’s, Aqua Libra and Fruit Shoot brands; and Splendid Communications, which is retained on The London Essence Company, Monte Rosso and Thomas & Evans No.1.

Davnet Doran, acting head of brand PR at Britvic, said: "We have incredible iconic and innovative brands and we are very happy to have the best selection of consumer agency partners support us with strategic, smart and impactful stand-out brand campaigns and always on press office."

Mandy Sharp, founder of Tin Man, said: "We’re super excited about the opportunity to work across some of Britain’s best-loved soft drink products. Our first campaign for J2O Spritz is contemporary, cheeky and irreverent, and we’re confident will find a place in our target consumers’ heads and hearts this summer."

Cirkle MD Ruth Kieran said: "We’re proud to be working alongside such a strong roster of agencies as we support Britvic and its iconic brand portfolio in the quest to hydrate the nation."

The appointments follow the departure of Britvic corporate relations director Victoria McKenzie-Gould in January to the new role of director of corporate comms at Marks & Spencer.

Tin Man has created a tongue-in-cheek campaign for J2O that ribs the trend for overpriced and pompous mocktails.

The Mocktail Madness campaign features a series of short films contrasting the over-the-top and outrageous nature of the mocktail to the simplicity of a J2O Spritz. The campaign is supported with a media relations programme looking at the often bizarre, modern day food and drink trends sweeping the country.

J2O Spritz Mocktail Madness from Tin Man on Vimeo.