Obama, Lyft alum Daniel Roberts joins Facebook

WASHINGTON: Facebook has hired Lyft and Obama White House veteran Daniel Roberts as policy communications associate manager.

He started in the role on July 8.

Most recently, Roberts led communications efforts for Lyft on the East Coast in markets including Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, and Washington, DC, according to his LinkedIn account.

Previously, Roberts was comms manager for Viacom International, coordinating publicity campaigns for BET, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network, as well as working on influencer campaigns for award shows and corporate social responsibility, according to LinkedIn. He was also an account executive for corporate and public affairs at Edelman.

Before moving to the private sector, Roberts was a legislative analyst for communications and legislative affairs in the Obama administration. He also worked for the National Governors Association, for Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and as a social office intern for former first lady Michelle Obama.

He declined to comment on the appointment.