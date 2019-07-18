PR Internships and Apprenticeships Awards: winners revealed

The Best Intern category was won by Olivia Thwaites, who interned at the Direct Line Group. Anais Belloul, who was an apprentice at Templemere PR, won the Best Apprentice Award.

The Awards were expanded this year to include apprenticeships.

PRCA director general Francis said: "Huge congratulations to all of the winners of the PRCA PR Internships and Apprenticeships Awards – their wins were very well deserved. I am proud to say that this is the first year we have included an apprenticeship category, as we continue to celebrate apprenticeships and apprentices.

"Apprenticeships are vital to improving diversity and inclusion in the industry and we must do more to recruit bright and exceptional talent from diverse backgrounds.

"We are also delighted to be able to provide a celebration of interns, and of those employers who are the UK’s best in their treatment of interns. We’ve helped changed industry attitudes towards internships over the past few years, and it’s right we celebrate that change for the better."

This year the awards were sponsored by AI business intelligence company Signal.