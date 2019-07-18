In brief: UK agencies win tourism briefs, Aldi hires internal comms partner, We Are Social expands to Tokyo

Lotus revved up for South American tourism account

Travel specialist PR shop Lotus has been appointed by the Buenos Aires tourism board 'Travel Buenos Aires' to handle the city’s PR in the UK. Lotus will support the city’s tourism campaign platform 'We are Porteños', a nod to the colloquial name given to Buenos Aires residents, aiming to widen the appeal of Buenos Aires beyond steak and tango, and showcase the people and personalities that have helped shape the city’s vibrant identity. The campaign will highlight key tourism pillars such as art and culture, literary links, food, drink & nightlife and festivals and events, and activity will include strategic tourism partnerships, a media-and-influencer visitation programme, content development, a pro-active press office function and tactical events.

In brief: Brighter tourism brief, changes at the top of TLN, win for Another Word



Aldi picks Synergy for internal comms brief

Aldi has appointed employee engagement specialists Synergy Creative as its employee engagement partner to support internal communications, across its 36,000 staff across the UK and Ireland. Synergy Creative will help Aldi’s internal communications team engage all colleagues effectively, including support with internal communications strategy, creative campaigns and measurement. Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi, said: "We have seen a huge amount of growth in the last few years and this expansion is driven by our people, so it is more important than ever to ensure we are communicating well with all colleagues across the business."

We Are Social opens Japan office

We Are Social has opened an office in Tokyo – the 14th city in which it has a physical presence, globally, and its sixth office in the Asia-Pacific region. The move is part of We Are Social’s strategy to "give clients on-the-ground insights and access to all major markets, as well as accelerating growth with key openings and acquisitions". Masayuki Tono takes the role of managing director at the Tokyo office, reporting to Pete Lin, who was recently named North Asia regional managing director. Tono was previously an account director at the digital agency Critical Mass.

Speed scoops Speakeasy Ice Cream brief

Speed Communications has been selected to deliver a communications and media sampling campaign for Speakeasy Ice Cream. Speakeasy is a new ice cream concept, which combines indulgent ice cream with our favourite alcoholic tipples. Speakeasy’s founders challenged the agency to communicate their story, their focus on perfectly balanced flavour, and the increasing consumer demand for their products, across trade and consumer media. The account will be led by Cat Jennings and Sarah Firth. The team has developed an ‘ice cream with spirit’ concept.

Cyprus government turns to Blue for comms

Blue Communications has been appointed by the Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry as its global PR and communications partner. The PR programme aims to raise awareness of the Cyprus Register and maritime cluster, as well as building the Shipping Deputy Ministry’s reputation amongst key stakeholders on a global scale. Cyprus is one of the most important maritime centres in Europe. With an integrated infrastructure across all shipping sectors, Cyprus has the third largest fleet within the European Union and ranks eleventh globally. Blue will handle all aspects of corporate communications.