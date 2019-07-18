Powerscourt strengthens TMT and financial teams with senior hires

Hodgson joins from Consilium Strategic Communications, where she was most recently an associate partner and begins her new role immediately.

Prior to moving into communications, Hodgson spent nearly 20 years in journalism at publications including the Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones Newswires, the Observer, the Guardian and the Evening Standard, reporting primarily on the technology, media and telecoms industries.

"With a real depth in sectoral focus and an excellent reputation with media, I have held the firm in high regard for many years," Hodgson said. "I am very pleased to be working alongside the team and helping support their continued excellence in client service and to deliver further growth in 2019 and beyond."

Elly Williamson, director and head of TMT, added: "Jessica is a great addition to the team. Having dealt with her when she was a journalist, I know how insightful her grasp of the sector is, and the reputation she has built with clients since crossing the floor proceeds her."

PRWeek 30 Under 30 2019 member Miftari will join Powerscourt on 22 July and has recently left the Institute of Directors, where she was head of communications. She will serve clients in financial services (banking) and real estate.

Last year, Miftari’s team of two helped generate 728 national print mentions for the IoD, including in 72 front-page stories.