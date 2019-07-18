Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

When Marian Salzman joined Philip Morris International, her move was met with general disbelief by the PR sector. A little over a year into the role, Salzman, the former CEO of Havas PR North America, sat down with PRWeek to explain what she has been up to and why she traded in a long career working on social issues to lead PR at one of the world's largest tobacco companies. "Nobody’s arguing that PMI is the Virgin Mother or Mother Theresa, but we’re doing the best we can to make a difference," she said.

It feels like Super Bowl LIII just ended, but planning for next year’s big game in Florida is well underway. Golin is providing PR support to the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee in the lead-up to the event. Miami hasn’t hosted the game in 10 years, so Golin is helping to reintroduce South Florida to the world with the Live it Miami campaign. Check out PRWeek’s story for details.

Ackerman McQueen CEO Angus McQueen has died aged 74. The firm posted a tribute to him on its Instagram and Facebook pages on Wednesday. He joined the agency in 1973 as VP and creative director and was elected president and co-chief executive in 1984 and CEO in 1987. Ackerman McQueen represented the National Rifle Association for 38 years, but recently pulled the plug on its relationship following months of internal chaos inside one of America’s most controversial brands.

Should social networks hide likes? Instagram is testing out the theory by hiding the total number of likes and video views for some people in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan and New Zealand. Instagram explained its move in a Twitter post on Wednesday afternoon, stating, "We want your friends to focus on the photos and videos you share, not how many likes they get." Here’s what Australian celebrities and influencers think of Instagram’s move.

Panicking because you downloaded FaceApp? If you are one of the more than 100 million people who downloaded the app from Google Play to partake in the #AgeChallenge, the app, owned by Russian company Wireless Labs, wants you to know that it’s not uploading all of your photos. In a statement to TechCrunch on Wednesday, FaceApp said most images are deleted from its servers within two days of the upload date. Some, however, refuse to take any chances. The Democratic National Committee warned the more than two dozen presidential campaigns on Wednesday to avoid or delete FaceApp.