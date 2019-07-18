Blurred wins pan-European Marriott hotels brief

The brief involves building the profile of Marriott Bonvoy and engaging European consumers with the group’s diverse portfolio of hotel brands, which includes W Hotels, Moxy, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts and JW Marriott.

The content-led marketing campaign will launch later this year and see Blurred utilise its "cohort model" of drawing in specialists.

Blurred – the agency formed by Nik Govier, Katy Stolliday and Stuart Lambert last October – has a core team flanked by consulting and a creative specialists that come from Downing Street and FTSE boardrooms to photography, music and digital culture.

"What started as a PR brief to create a UK campaign to raise awareness of Marriott Bonvoy quickly became something much bigger and fundamental once we met and started talking together," Stolliday said.

"Marriott International encompasses some of the world’s most iconic hotel brands – and in Europe there is an opportunity to build consumer awareness around the concept of loyalty. The Marriott Bonvoy travel programme gives us the opportunity to remind people of the romance and glamour inherent in hotel travel."

Marriott International VP of communications in Europe, Helen Leighton, said: "Blurred challenged our brief – in an exciting way. They took a UK PR brief and turned it into a bold campaign that will reinvigorate the passion for staying in hotels, tell the story of loyalty and the diverse portfolio of brands that our 130 million Marriott Bonvoy members around the world can enjoy."

Blurred was listed as one of PRWeek’s agencies to watch for 2019 and recently hired four senior staff to support its growth.

