Miami Super Bowl Host Committee brings on Golin

MIAMI: The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee has brought on Golin to provide PR support in the lead-up to the big game.

Golin will serve as an official partner of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, which is responsible for coordinating events around Super Bowl LIV in 2020. The firm will provide strategic communications counsel, influencer outreach, branding advice and social media strategy. Additionally, Golin will help with executive visibility and the positioning of Business Connect, the NFL’s supplier diversity program.

As part of its duties, Golin will help launch the Live it Miami campaign, which includes NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino serving up branded coconuts at the Super Bowl LIV media center and a hype video featuring rapper Pitbull "beckoning over 50 million viewers to come see what Miami has to offer," according to a release.

While the 2020 game will mark the 11th time Miami has hosted the Super Bowl — more than any other city — it will be the first time the game will be played there in 10 years. Because of that, Golin will help reintroduce South Florida to the world.

The campaign will focus on how Miami has grown since 2010, as well as "celebrate the community’s rich history and unique style," a release explained.

The committee will also hold special community events and initiatives honoring the culmination of the 100th anniversary season of the NFL.