40 Under 40 2019 | Eileen Ziesemer

Eileen Ziesemer’s ascent at MSL has been swift. Since joining the firm in 2013, she’s risen from VP to Chicago consumer director to her current role as lead for MSL’s U.S. consumer practice, the largest in its U.S. portfolio. In that role, she leads a $5 million consumer business across a six-office network, delivers value to clients and nurtures talent within the agency. It’s clear to nearly everyone she works with that she will continue to climb the ranks as her career develops.

Born and raised on the South Side of Chicago, Ziesemer is a Midwesterner to the core in the best possible way. Her ethos is to always make time to help others without ever forfeiting her unrelenting drive to work hard and win. Colleagues describe her energy in the office as "contagious" and praise her ability to lead with kindness and through cultivating relationships.

It’s no surprise, then, that she has been so involved in mentoring the next generation of talent within MSL. Currently, she is a mentor to three professionals at the organization, all of whom have received multiple promotions while under her guidance. Within the consumer practice, she makes it known that her door is always open and she’s happy to lend her expertise and experience in the pursuit of personal development and growth.

Ziesemer volunteers at the Museum of Science and Industry and serves on the board of the Illinois Chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

She has served as a judge for the Chicago Skyline awards for two years and is a member of the PRSA Chapter in Chicago.

An avid hockey fan, she met her husband at a Chicago Blackhawks game. Jim Cornelison, who sings the national anthem at Blackhawks games, sang at the couple's wedding.