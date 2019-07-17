40 Under 40 2019 | Franziska Weber

Franziska Weber joined Hyatt as senior manager of global internal communications in 2017. Within just four months, she had been promoted to director of global corporate and strategy communications. It’s easy to see why: Leadership, global town halls, employee feedback and executive visibility efforts have grown more engaging and impactful under her direction.

Within weeks of arriving at the company, she had revamped the company’s internal communications process, providing a more consistent and clearer channel of communication through which the organization’s more than 120,000 employees interact with the executive team. Since then, she has reimagined quarterly town halls as an interactive experience, adding a rotating list of speakers as well as Q&A opportunities to the agenda. As a result, average employee attendance at town halls has increased by almost 50% since 2017, with a whopping 97% of workers saying they understand the company’s strategy as a result of attending.

Prior to joining Hyatt, Weber worked at the Chicago-based strategy execution firm Gagen MacDonald, where she won multiple industry awards for client work in addition to streamlining Guardian Life Insurance’s internal employee value proposition.

Her shining personality is just as impressive as her professional achievements, according to colleagues. "For me, it’s the thoughtfulness Franziska brings to every question and decision that I value most," said Kathy Krenger, Hyatt’s VP of global communications. "I’m grateful to have her as a colleague and a friend, and I am excited to see what’s next in her incredible career."

Weber speaks fluent English and German.

A native of Germany, Weber ran a non-commercial gallery in Berlin with her husband before moving to the U.S.

Weber has supported the Center for Companies That Care, a Chicago-based nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of employees and communities by educating and inspiring employers to practice employer engagement since 2012.