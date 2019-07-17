40 Under 40 2019 | Alison Walsh

Alison Walsh worked at a series of agencies until a client, Stoli, was so pleased with her work that it brought her in-house. Today, Walsh is Stoli’s global lead of PR and digital, overseeing website development and PR for Stoli’s 13 brands, along with corporate, internal and crisis communication for the company.

In her current role. she has been part of the team behind Cenote Tequila, a new brand that exceeded its sales expectations, and Se Busca, a mezcal inspired by the women of the Mexican Revolution. A proud supporter of the LGBTQ community, she helped launch Raising the Bar, a line of limited edition bottles, the proceeds from which support LGBTQ causes.

At Stoli, she’s displayed a keen understanding of social media. Under her direction, Stoli’s follower count on Instagram doubled from 2016 to 2018.

Walsh started her career as an executive assistant to Ogilvy’s then CEO Marcia Silverman. Shortly thereafter, she received a promotion and was placed on the consumer team, thanks to her work on the launch of K-Y Intrigue. After Ogilvy, she held a series of positions at high-profile agencies, including Zeno Group, where she was promoted from account supervisor to senior media supervisor; Catalyst, where she oversaw the Subway and Zico Coconut Water accounts; and Golin, where she headed up the New York consumer media team.

Having worked on both sides of the PR industry, Walsh is someone who fully understands what it takes to build and launch a successful communications strategy in a constantly evolving media landscape.

In her hometown in Pennsylvania, Walsh helped found the Nadine Cenci Marchegiani Foundation, which holds fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for local students, individual adults and families in need.

She is a registered New York City poll worker and donates the wages she earns from the position to Rock the Vote.

Walsh runs @bronx_goldendoodle, her dog’s Instagram account.