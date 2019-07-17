40 Under 40 2019 | Patrick Tucker

As MD at Abernathy MacGregor, Patrick Tucker has worked with a long list of global brands, including Keurig Dr. Pepper, T-Mobile, Anthem, Comcast, Chubb, Sanofi, Tapestry (formerly Coach), AB InBev, Nuance, Repsol, Iberdrola and Office Depot.

An expert in M&A and shareholder activism, he has worked on more than 100 domestic and cross-border transactions and helped clients create communications strategies regarding activist investors including Carl Icahn, vocal institutional funds such as Neuberger Berman and the emerging nuances of environmental, social and governance mandates.

At Abernathy, Tucker spearheaded some of the firm’s most high-profile client work, including supporting T-Mobile in its acquisition of Sprint via a national campaign in support of the merger. Campaign components included digital, earned media, internal, investor relations, paid advertising, thought leadership and active use of social media by the executive team. To date, the campaign has generated 15,000 unique print and broadcast stories, as well as 10 editorials.

Another accomplishment was the work he did for longtime client Office Depot, which, in 2018, was looking to refresh its corporate strategy following its failed merger with Staples. Tucker led the communications team responsible for helping the company roll out its new strategy at investor day, which generated positive media coverage.

Tucker began his career at RF|Binder, where he worked on media relations and supported financial services clients. While at the agency, he participated in multiple award-winning campaigns, most notably supporting the NYU Stern School of Business through the financial crisis.

Tucker is an active member of the Society of Corporate Governance and the National Investor Relations Institute.

An expert in financial communications, he has spoken at conferences hosted by NIRI, Raymond James and Berkeley Law, and written thought pieces in outlets including Law360, the Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance and Corporate Reputation, and IR Magazine.

Tucker has advised JAB Holdings for more than six years, helping the conglomerate manage its public profile as it acquired brands such as Keurig, Panera, Krispy Kreme, Peet’s Coffee and Pret A Manger.