Prophet hires Hilton Worldwide vet Bill Margaritis

NEW YORK: Bill Margaritis, Hilton Worldwide’s former EVP of corporate affairs, has resurfaced at Prophet.

Margaritis joined the branding and marketing consultancy last week as senior strategic adviser, a newly created role. He reports to chief growth officer Scott Davis. In this fairly mobile role, he is affiliated with the New York office, the company said in a statement.

"The work I’ll be doing will be mainly in trying to find the alignment strategy between marketing and comms to achieve synergistic results around reputation and culture and go-to-market strategies," Margaritis said, adding that he will service global clients across a variety of spaces.

The role was created so Margaritis could "add value" to Prophet’s existing services and expertise. Margaritis said he will assist clients in unlocking further growth opportunities by pursuing more executional work and helping implement and execute programs with in-house teams.

Margaritis was most recently EVP of corporate affairs at Hilton Worldwide, a role he held for less than a year before transitioning to a full-time consulting role for the hotel giant. A member of the executive committee, Margaritis oversaw corporate branding, comms, government affairs and CSR for the company. He stopped working with Hilton in October 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Since then, Margaritis said he helped co-develop "a new hotel in the Dallas area (Tru by Hilton), helped launch an organic soil conditioner company, did some corporate consulting for several large brands and invested in several start-ups."

Before his stint at Hilton Worldwide, Margaritis was SVP of corporate comms and IR at FedEx for 15 years before leaving in 2012 after taking a buyout. There, he led reputation management, IR, PR, culture comms and CSR.

Earlier in his career, Margaritis was a VP at engineering and construction company Bechtel, overseeing public affairs and marketing for EMEA and southwest Asia, a statement said.

"[Margaritis’] unique skills in helping companies maximize the value of their intangible assets – brand, culture and reputation – are a powerful combination that will help our clients transform and achieve uncommon growth," Scott Davis said in a statement.