40 Under 40 2019 | Krista Todd

Krista Todd, the VP of global communications at Logitech, oversees external and internal communications for the $3 billion company and its brands, which include Logitech, Logitech G, Astro Gaming, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird Sport and Blue Microphones. In this role, she leads an in-house team of 20 people and reports directly to CEO Bracken Darrell.

Todd quickly proved her worth after arriving at the company in 2011. At the time, Logitech was in need of a reputation lift after its previous CEO stepped down following a series of disappointing quarters. Todd played an instrumental role in the turnaround narrative, which earned her more responsibility and two promotions within Logitech. When a new CEO was brought on in 2012, she was put in charge of the company’s communications, overseeing everything from its restructuring plan to its rebrand as a design company. The strategy was so effective that in 2017 Fast Company named Logitech one of the Most Innovative Companies in Design. Earlier this year, Todd added the role of acting head of global marketing for Logitech’s video conference unit to her long list of existing responsibilities.

Colleagues know Todd as someone who identifies trends early and strategically capitalizes on this information to drive interest and growth. For example, she identified the importance of influencers more than 10 years ago, when the landscape consisted of little more than YouTubers and a handful of web celebrities.

At Logitech, her skill at reading the shifting media landscape helped generate more than 700 articles following the company’s rebrand. Prior to Logitech, Todd led corporate and consumer communications at TiVo, the original digital video recorder.

Early in her career, Todd made a mistake that caused Steve Jobs to call her then boss and yell at him. It was a hard moment but one that taught her important lessons about accountability and moving forward following a misstep.

Todd played Division III volleyball in college at SUNY Buffalo, where she was team captain.

In 2017, she received the Buffalo State College Young Alumnus Achievement Award. The award reflects achievement of significant advancement in a short period of time following graduation.