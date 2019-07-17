40 Under 40 2019 | Stephanie Sternberg

Since joining PepsiCo as director of communications for its ready-to-drink tea and hydration portfolio, Stephanie Sternberg has proved herself to be a valuable asset. This was underscored last year when she was given the 2018 Chairman’s Award, the company’s highest honor, by former CEO Indra Nooyi for her work on Lifewtr, a brand of premium bottled water. Thanks in large part to her leadership, the Lifewtr brand generated $200 million in sales last year.

Sternberg was also instrumental in the 2018 launch of Bubly. Despite entering a crowded marketplace, Bubly was the No. 1 contributor to the unsweetened sparkling category growth that year, generating more than $100 million in retail sales. She also spearheaded Bubly’s Super Bowl ad featuring singer Michael Bublé.

Prior to PepsiCo, Sternberg worked at Weight Watchers, where she handled consumer, corporate and business-to-business programming, helped manage celebrity ambassador partnerships and was instrumental in the launch of PointPlus, which helped lift Weight Watchers’ stock up 46%. She also spearheaded the company’s efforts to appeal to male customers, overseeing the Lose Like a Man campaign featuring Charles Barkley. Following its release, male sign-ups increased 150%, a bump that continued throughout the quarter.

Sternberg is someone who "possesses a real gift in partnering with the brand teams internally and championing the value of public relations in the marketing mix," said colleague Emily Silver, VP and GM of the PepsiCo Hive. "She is always five steps ahead, anticipating her brand teams’ needs that lead to newsworthy campaigns, launches and events."

A big believer in the importance of mentorship, Sternberg used to manage the PepsiCo Beverages North America intern program and currently serves as a mentor in the PepsiCo Global Communications Mentoring Program.

She is active in her local community, volunteering at her son’s school and participating in local music classes.

Prior to joining Weight Watchers, Sternberg was at Edelman, where she worked with clients such as Arm & Hammer, Canon, the American Heart Association and Listerine.