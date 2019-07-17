40 Under 40 2019 | Glen Schwartz

Colleagues describe Glen Schwartz, Dunkin’ Brands’ director of global corporate communications and events, as someone to watch. Ever since joining Dunkin’ in 2008, his skills have never been in doubt. In his first position at the company as communications manager, Schwartz bridged a long-standing gap between the corporate office and field-based employees, developing tools to help executive teams more effectively engage with Dunkin’ restaurants.

Since his first promotion in 2012, his responsibilities have continued to grow. Today, Schwartz leads a team of 13 and is responsible for overseeing internal communications, executive messaging, franchisee communications, creative production, meetings and travel.

In his current role, he has established a high standard for effective communications across the organization and contributed to the strong relationship Dunkin’ brands have with its franchisees. This includes launching three new portals and rolling out mass texting within the company for a crisis response initiative. One of the highlights of the job was overseeing Dunkin’s 2018 global franchisee convention, its first in nine years. The event brought together 3,500 franchisees and was attended by celebrity guests including singer Kelly Clarkson and Shark Tank entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary. Altogether, it energized the franchisee base at a key time for the company, which had introduced a new CEO and leadership team.

Before joining Dunkin’, Schwartz worked on the agency side, collaborating with a long list of high-profile clients including Tufts University, MIT and AT&T, for which he served as interim regional PR lead.

Schwartz graduated summa cum laude from Ithaca College.

A true sports nut, Schwartz has held part-time roles with Boston’s sports teams throughout his career. Early on, he worked three seasons with the Boston Red Sox handling game-day operations. Since then, he’s worked for the New England Patriots during home game days supporting the team’s media relations efforts.

A natural mentor, he oversees his team’s internship program and regularly holds a video chat with a communications class at Ithaca College.