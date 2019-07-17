40 Under 40 2019 | Cheryl Sanclemente

As Salesforce’s senior director of corporate communications, Cheryl Sanclemente leads the company’s communications strategy for its corporate social responsibility, equality, real estate, financial results, employee success and sustainability initiatives.

Sanclemente also managed to construct a narrative around Salesforce’s real estate strategy, which showcases the company’s workspaces as embodiments of its culture and values. New properties include Salesforce Towers in San Francisco, New York and Indianapolis, as well as the Salesforce Center of Excellence in Hyderabad, India, which led to the creation of thousands of regional jobs. Recently, along with CEO Marc Benioff, she introduced the Salesforce Tower Tokyo at a 2,000-person press event. Attended by elected officials and members of the media, the unveiling featured a performance by international artist Yoshiki.

Thanks to her efforts, these real estate launches have led to front page stories in the San Francisco Chronicle as well as features in Business Insider, Quartz, The New York Times, Fortune, CNBC, Geekwire, Wired, Cheddar and The Ringer.

Sanclemente also successfully orchestrated coverage around Salesforce’s efforts in facilitating equal pay in a number of national outlets, including 60 Minutes, Forbes, San Francisco Business Times, The Washington Post, TechCrunch, CBS News, CNN and CNBC.

Prior to joining Salesforce, Sanclemente worked in the financial industry, where she held leadership positions at Franklin Templeton Investments, W. P. Carey and First Eagle Investment Management.

Sanclemente is a supporter of The Princess Project, a nonprofit organization that provides free prom dresses and accessories to high school teens who cannot otherwise afford them.

She is committed to fostering emerging talent and will receive the Plank Center’s 2019 Emerging Leader Mentor award in November 2019.

When she isn’t at the office, Sanclemente enjoys going on city walks with her husband, toddler and rescue dog, Brodey.