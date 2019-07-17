Virgin Experience Days appoints new PR agency

The PHA Group, which won a competitive pitch for the business, will support Virgin Experience Days as the company scales this year.

In 2018, the company delivered 1.2 million experiences across the UK and the firm recently hired CMO Dan Pearce, an ex-marketing head at Ticketmaster.

"The team at The PHA Group have shown real enthusiasm for the business and sector, and the ability to support our combined corporate and consumer communications goals," Pearce said.

"We’re confident that the team will deliver the results we need to promote Virgin Experience Days and its products, as well as supporting on our TV advertising campaign and key gifting periods."

The PHA Group head of entrepreneurs and business, James Clench, added: "Virgin Experience Days is a well-known brand in a thriving sector. We’re delighted to have been chosen as its PR partner agency of choice - evolving its reputation in the industry and securing more consumers.

"It’s an exciting opportunity for The PHA Group and the perfect moment for Virgin Experience Days to tap into new and growing consumer trends."

Recently, Virgin Experience Days appointed Atomic London as its creative lead with a remit to devise the brand's first-ever TV campaign to launch later this year.