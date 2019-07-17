Consumer PR shop chosen to launch nationwide M&S Food Little Shop campaign

Little Shop features 25 miniaturised M&S Food products for customers and their families to collect and swap over the summer holidays. Purchases of £20 or more receive a collectable.

This includes everything from mini Percy Pigs to plant-based favourite Plant Kitchen Cauliflower Popcorn, alongside mini M&S British strawberries and Our Best Ever Prawn Sandwich.

A similar campaign proved to be hugely popular in Australia last year with one of its largest supermarkets, Coles, driving sales and social media talkability about the supermarket and its products.

Instinct’s remit includes bringing the concept to life with an integrated communications campaign, spanning celebrity endorsement, influencer partnerships, press office and a VIP family friendly launch event to generate hype.

Influencers that have signed up to the campaign include Rochelle Humes and Christine McGuinness, The Scummy Mummies, Hattie Bourn, Life With Ivy and Coco and London Dad.

Instinct MD Jonathan Kirkby said: "M&S Foods’ Little Shop is set to take the UK by storm and we are immensely proud to be involved based on our strong family experience with Disney and Marvel and impressive connections. As a business we pride ourselves on our relationships and strong results and this campaign is a culmination of all that hard work – we’re so excited to see it roll out."