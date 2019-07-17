Watch: Papa John's creates 'bee pizza' to help raise awareness of declining populations

There's an element of self interest in Papa John's campaign, given the bee is 'in fact the most effective pollinator of tomatoes, essentially allowing us to keep up with the global demand for tomato-based products'.

The initiative, created by W Communications, involves Thom Whitchurch, the brains behind ‘Britain’s first tiny cookery school’, with the aim of inspiring others to create bee-friendly areas in gardens, parks and green spaces.

The ‘Beezza’ is less than one inch in diameter, made with real Papa John’s dough, based with passata and topped with wild flowers including forget me nots and rose geraniums, sprinkled with a mix of local pollen, rosemary and thyme – all of attractive to bees.

The brand is supporting the Bumblebee Conservation Trust by giving out packs of native wildflower seeds via its social channels, encouraging customers to grow plants that attract bees.

Papa John's UK marketing director Giles Codd said: "Bees are fundamental to the making of pizzas, so we wanted to give them a slice of the action and create one perfect for them whilst raising awareness of the well-publicised issue of declining bee populations both here in the UK and across the globe.

Thom Whitchurch, owner of Britain’s first tiny cookery school, added: "We did a lot of research into which ingredients should go on the pizza and along with the knowledge and expertise from the team at the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, we seemed to have got the recipe spot on – the bees were loving it!"

Darryl Cox, senior science and policy officer of the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, said: "We’re delighted that Papa John’s is supporting our work to protect and feed the nation’s bumblebees. It may seem hard to believe, but without bumblebees, there would be no pizza."